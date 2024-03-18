DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $37.60 Average PT from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DOCN opened at $39.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,915.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

