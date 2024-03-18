DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $37.60 Average PT from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN opened at $39.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,915.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

