Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 202,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

