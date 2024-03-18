Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 4.7%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.00 and last traded at $126.70. Approximately 539,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,164,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.96.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

