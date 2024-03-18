Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $77.23

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.23, but opened at $79.30. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 510,079 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.