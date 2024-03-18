Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $77.23

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.23, but opened at $79.30. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 510,079 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.
About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
