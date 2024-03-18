Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 5,753,937 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.