Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 5,753,937 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000.

