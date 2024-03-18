Divergent Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.74. 1,886,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

