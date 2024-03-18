Divergent Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 9,338 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Eagle Bancorp makes up approximately 0.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 306,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,889. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

