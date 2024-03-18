Divergent Planning LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 9.3% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,888. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

