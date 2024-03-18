Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.68.

DG stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

