Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,214,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,538. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

