Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,934,100 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 14th total of 2,599,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.8 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

DREUF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.43. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

