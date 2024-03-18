Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.17. 101,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,464. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 281,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

