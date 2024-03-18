Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.17. 101,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,464. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
