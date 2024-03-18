Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae Sells 6,301 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$124,595.09.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock remained flat at C$9.99 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 56,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.88.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

