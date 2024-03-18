Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae Sells 6,301 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$124,595.09.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock remained flat at C$9.99 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 56,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.88.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

