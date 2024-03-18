DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $128,847.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 43,029 shares of company stock valued at $376,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the period.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

