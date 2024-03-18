DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $51.13. Approximately 57,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 71,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.67.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 201,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

