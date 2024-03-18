Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 4.4%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.75. 98,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,385,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $58,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $58,904.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,165,394 shares of company stock worth $49,837,369. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 515,079 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

