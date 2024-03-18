e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 0.3% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.41 and last traded at $200.02. Approximately 576,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,522,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,884 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

