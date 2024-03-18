Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGLE

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 1.0 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $680.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $65.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.