Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
NASDAQ EML opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
