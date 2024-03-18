Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Eastern Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ EML opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

