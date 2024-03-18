Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.20.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.75. 1,557,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,643. Eaton has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $303.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

