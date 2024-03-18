Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

