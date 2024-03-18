Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETV stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

