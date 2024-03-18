Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,015 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.41% of Ecolab worth $233,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $227.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

