Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.57

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.57 and last traded at $227.32, with a volume of 51047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average is $190.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after buying an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

