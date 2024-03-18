EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 3,750 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38.

AutoCanada Stock Up 4.1 %

TSE ACQ traded up C$1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.70. 73,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$606.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.49. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.10.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

