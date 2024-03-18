Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Trimmed by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,987 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,700,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,257. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.