Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $37,189,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 299,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 688,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.