Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after purchasing an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ESTC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.89. 874,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,539. Elastic has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
