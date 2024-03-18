Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,193,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,248 shares of company stock worth $2,818,073. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after purchasing an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Up 0.8 %

ESTC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.89. 874,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,539. Elastic has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.