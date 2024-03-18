Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $761.14. The stock had a trading volume of 228,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,359. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.21 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

