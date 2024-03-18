Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded up $11.91 on Monday, reaching $766.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $727.90 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

