ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.76 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 22% against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and $75,574.17 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005581 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00025772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00015326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,977.51 or 1.00185656 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010348 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00144930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05380828 USD and is down -7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $75,544.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

