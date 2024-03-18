Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.36% from the company’s current price.
ERJ has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Embraer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
