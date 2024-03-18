Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.48. 4,464,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 172.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3,990.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

