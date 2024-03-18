EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $333.77

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.77 and last traded at $333.77, with a volume of 265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

