Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in February

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,712,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 3,151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.9 days.

Emera Stock Down 0.5 %

EMRAF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,979. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

