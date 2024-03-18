EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

EMS-CHEMIE stock remained flat at $708.50 during midday trading on Monday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $652.00 and a 52-week high of $802.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $737.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.35.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

