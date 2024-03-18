EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance
EMS-CHEMIE stock remained flat at $708.50 during midday trading on Monday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $652.00 and a 52-week high of $802.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $737.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.35.
About EMS-CHEMIE
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.