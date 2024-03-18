Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Down 0.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 944,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,727,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

