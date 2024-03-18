Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 3.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 3,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 125,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $508.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,685. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
