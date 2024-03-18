Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 3.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 3,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 125,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $508.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,685. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.