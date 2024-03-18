Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 1,937,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,753,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enzolytics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Enzolytics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Get Enzolytics alerts:

About Enzolytics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.