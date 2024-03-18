Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 1,937,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,753,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Enzolytics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Enzolytics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Enzolytics
