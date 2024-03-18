Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $950.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $915.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.44.

Get Equinix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $859.76. 227,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $848.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.92. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.