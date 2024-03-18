Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,694. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.