Ergo Price Tops $1.98 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00002916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $146.29 million and approximately $472,966.12 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,721.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00584562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00207176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00120856 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,072,202 coins and its circulating supply is 74,072,112 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

