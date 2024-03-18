ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Cut to $0.80 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Chardan Capital from $1.90 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS Tech Price Performance

ESS Tech stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 1,425,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,858. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.64. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

