Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $32.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

