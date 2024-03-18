Ethereum Price Hits $3,492.66 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $419.40 billion and $20.68 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,492.66 or 0.05204846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00093182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,078,892 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

