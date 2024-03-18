Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 4.9% Higher

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. 698,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,585,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EB. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EB

Eventbrite Stock Up 4.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.