Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 956,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 817,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Everbridge by 141.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

