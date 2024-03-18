Evercore ISI Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $125.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE GL traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,412. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after acquiring an additional 67,753 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 100.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Globe Life by 48.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 200.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

