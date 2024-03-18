Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Raised to C$17.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.39. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$15.45.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$135.28 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 1.0702509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

