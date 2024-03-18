Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 276,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,346. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $199.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,454 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,666,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 104,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

